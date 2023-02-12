Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $549.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.82. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.