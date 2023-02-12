937 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. CX Institutional bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2,616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.03.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.