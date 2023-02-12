16,665 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after buying an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,635,000 after buying an additional 7,295,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after buying an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,729,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,984,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after buying an additional 428,314 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLVT opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

