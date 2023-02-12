MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Western Union by 9.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 923,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Western Union by 3.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,109,000 after buying an additional 234,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Union by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after buying an additional 445,385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,883,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,368,000 after purchasing an additional 523,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

