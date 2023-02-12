MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,156 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 190,839 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

PAAS opened at $16.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

