MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS opened at $12.13 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.32 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

