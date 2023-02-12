First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of First Horizon worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

