Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 275.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 117,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after buying an additional 86,481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $762,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.00 and a 200-day moving average of $230.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.20 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.