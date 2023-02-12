Boston Partners Reduces Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,893 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.86% of Spectrum Brands worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,540,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after purchasing an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 133.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 932,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $96.13.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

