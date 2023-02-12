Boston Partners Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Boston Partners cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of LPL Financial worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,280,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

