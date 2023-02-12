First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 385,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 393,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 45,876 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,008,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 410,072 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,324 shares of company stock worth $4,173,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

