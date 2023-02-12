Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,793,000 after buying an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after buying an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,883,000 after buying an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

