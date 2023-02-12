Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,900 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.22.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

