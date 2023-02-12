Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101,513 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $54,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 85.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,289,000 after acquiring an additional 930,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cactus by 510.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $25,613,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cactus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 61.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 915,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,884,000 after acquiring an additional 347,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of WHD opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

