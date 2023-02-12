Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,248 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Shopify worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 868.3% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 993.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
