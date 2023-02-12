Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,248 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of Shopify worth $58,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 414.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 637.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,903.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 351,888 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Shopify by 868.3% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 252,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 225,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Shopify by 993.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $90.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

