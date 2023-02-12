Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $269,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,200,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSY opened at $239.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.