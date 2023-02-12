First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Baxter International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.