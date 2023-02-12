Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,849 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $85,537,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 340.4% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,935,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,459 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $27,696,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $24,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,984 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Insider Transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

