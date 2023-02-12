Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,333 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Separately, Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

