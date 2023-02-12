Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $160,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 225.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,955 shares of company stock worth $32,081,502 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.