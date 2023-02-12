Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 40,919 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 40,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $63,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after acquiring an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after acquiring an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $196.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.80.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

