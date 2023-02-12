Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 799 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,792,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,298,541 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.