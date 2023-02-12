Loop Capital Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

FTNT opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

