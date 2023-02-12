MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.4 %

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

