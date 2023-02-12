Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 6,733 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 577,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.87.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
