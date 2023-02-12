Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 67,013 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,013 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of MKS Instruments worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MKSI. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

