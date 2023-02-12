Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 207,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

