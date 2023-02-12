Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,993 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 343.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000.

TWNK stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

