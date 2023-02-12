Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,713 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,589 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 1.7 %

Cigna stock opened at $296.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.01 and its 200-day moving average is $304.00. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

