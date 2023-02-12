Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,365 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $242.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.