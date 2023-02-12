Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $212.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

