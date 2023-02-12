Bessemer Group Inc. Has $7.17 Million Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,004,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 251.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,725 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,298,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 29.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DLocal Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

