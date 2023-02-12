Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.67% of Malibu Boats worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 95.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $71.28.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

