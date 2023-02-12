Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,092,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 669,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

