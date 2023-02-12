STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

