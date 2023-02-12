W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,112,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 704,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

