Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Leslie’s worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

