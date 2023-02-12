Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,796 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $9,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.51. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

