Amalgamated Bank Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $656.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $685.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.86.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.