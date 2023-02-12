MQS Management LLC Invests $229,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $146.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

