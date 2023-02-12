Boston Partners Sells 150,229 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 792,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

