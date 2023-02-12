Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,626 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,424,000 after acquiring an additional 859,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

