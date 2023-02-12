ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ShockWave Medical worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after purchasing an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 26.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWAV stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.64.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $394,388.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,314 shares of company stock worth $14,452,156. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.44.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

