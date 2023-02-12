Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 807 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.8 %

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

NYSE:OXY opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35.

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.