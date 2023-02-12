Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 507 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.30.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

