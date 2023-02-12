Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Carter’s by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRI opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

