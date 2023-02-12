First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 561 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,954,939 shares of company stock valued at $164,694,596. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

Blackstone stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.