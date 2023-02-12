Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Boston Partners cut its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.09% of AES worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $881,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 283,375 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in AES by 233.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 424,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 297,277 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upped their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.42%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

