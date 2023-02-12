Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,086 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,408,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,190,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of LYV stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jimmy Iovine purchased 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
