First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $181,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Price Performance

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.